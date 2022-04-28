Amy Reeves has commitment and dedication

It is my pleasure to endorse Amy Reeves for the position of Lewis and Clark County treasurer/clerk and recorder. I have had the honor of working with Amy for almost 30 years. Through her hard work and determination, clean audits and national awards were received by Lewis and Clark County. I am confident, under Amy's direction, these awards will continue for the county. Amy is near completion of her work in improving motor vehicle services to the public. Both the number of windows and the number of staff will be increased to make the public experience a better one. Amy is the person that will ensure safe, secure and accessible elections for all. Amy's proven experience, commitment and dedication as the current Lewis and Clark County treasurer/clerk and recorder dictates that she is the choice to lead these positions moving forward. Please join me in voting for Amy Reeves in the upcoming election so she can continue to serve all the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.