Amtrak fears unnecessary

The Aug. 21 editorial page presented a piece by W. R. Hume bringing forth some very positive aspects of renewed passenger rail service through the southern portion of Montana. The e-edition of the Independent Record received two comments which doubted these benefits and I would like to offer some assurance that their fears are unnecessary.

Joane wrote, “... this new Amtrak route would need unending taxpayer subsidies.” Remember Joane, Amtrak is a subdivision of our federal government. Federal funds, not local taxes, will support Amtrak’s service through southern Montana, just as it does the Empire Builder along the Hi-Line of Montana. No local taxes were assessed along the Hi-Line route and no increase in taxes would be assessed along a reestablished southern route through Montana.

Tim wrote; “...the passenger get off the train in Montana cities, then what? No car, no getting around.“ A functional passenger rail service is expected to transport as many as 426,000 passengers on its journey between Sandpoint, Idaho, and Fargo, North Dakota, and through our southern cities and towns, according to the North Coast Hiawatha Restoration study. Many of those will be getting off in Montana cities and towns for various reasons. This will generate a need for more transportation services, which will be met largely by entrepreneurs which in turn will create jobs. Livingston plans to do just that to entice tourists to disembark in their town and take a shuttle to Yellowstone National Park.

What’s more, the infrastructure bill of 2021 invests $66 billion in rail to eliminate the Amtrak maintenance backlog and bring world-class rail service to areas outside the northeast and mid-Atlantic. If Montana does not use its share of that money, other states certainly will.

Paul Pacini,

Helena