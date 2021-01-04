Americans should learn from other countries

Why are Americans incapable of learning from other countries?

To Governor Gianforte, please reconsider your decision to do away with the mask mandate. A real world experiment has already been done.

Look at Norway and Sweden. Norway chose to follow the science and requires masks, but Sweden left it up to the individual, not requiring masks.

Results (as of 12/26/20):

• Deaths

o Norway, pop. 5.3 million, 421 COVID deaths, or 79.4 deaths/million

o Sweden, pop. 10.2 million, 8,279 COVID deaths, or 811.7 deaths/million

o Therefore, Sweden’s deaths are 10.2 times worse than Norway’s.

• Economy

o Norway 3rd quarter GDP down 0.2%

o Sweden 3rd quarter GDP down 2.5%

o Therefore, Sweden’s economy has fared far worse than Norway’s.

I thought Republicans were supposed to be good managers. If you went to your Board of Directors with a proposal that would cause the company’s costs to go up by a factor of 10 but would produce much less, you would be fired on the spot.