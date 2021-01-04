Americans should learn from other countries

Why are Americans incapable of learning from other countries?
To Governor Gianforte, please reconsider your decision to do away with the mask mandate. A real world experiment has already been done.
Look at Norway and Sweden. Norway chose to follow the science and requires masks, but Sweden left it up to the individual, not requiring masks.
Results (as of 12/26/20):
• Deaths
o Norway, pop. 5.3 million, 421 COVID deaths, or 79.4 deaths/million
o Sweden, pop. 10.2 million, 8,279 COVID deaths, or 811.7 deaths/million
o Therefore, Sweden’s deaths are 10.2 times worse than Norway’s.
• Economy
o Norway 3rd quarter GDP down 0.2%
o Sweden 3rd quarter GDP down 2.5%
o Therefore, Sweden’s economy has fared far worse than Norway’s.
I thought Republicans were supposed to be good managers. If you went to your Board of Directors with a proposal that would cause the company’s costs to go up by a factor of 10 but would produce much less, you would be fired on the spot.
The Swedes have finally figured it out. King Carl XVI Gustaf said, “I think we have failed.” The Swedish government has recently banned alcohol sales after 10 PM and restricted public gatherings to 8 people. Their parliament is considering law changes that would put some teeth into enforcement.
So why would you want Montana to be like Sweden? Are you feeling sorry for the Dakotas, whose idiotic policies produced a per capita death rate that is almost double ours? Why?
You guys need to change your title from Republican to “Retrumpicans.” You are nothing like the party I use to belong to. And change your motto from “Make American Great Again” to “Maximum Pain for No Gain."
Barry Bain
Bozeman