Americans should discuss the president's performance

Peter Fabiani’s letter with its closing of “Get politics out of the way and look for ways to help, not hinder and criticize,” is remarkably ironic as Fabiani’s letter is itself unhelpful and clearly politically motivated criticism. It is interesting to compare Fabiani’s letter with the one he complains about. That writer did not identify himself as a Democrat, and did not make reference to a political party, pro or con, but Fabiani’s letter is riddled with his contempt for Democrats, with his sarcastic “way to go Dems” and “political hacks, AKA Democrats” and “As usual, you and the other Dems …” blah, blah, you get the idea.

Where exactly is the hindrance in a citizen criticizing the President on this matter? Why would it be inappropriate to share such thoughts, especially when we are only a little more than six months away from the Presidential election? And why assume such criticism is solely political and without merit? Is someone’s opinion to be dismissed solely on the basis of their being — or suspected of being — a member of a political party? What a sad state of affairs that would be. But here’s the thing, it obviously isn’t just Democrats who criticize the President on this matter, and, as a follower of Reader’s Alley, Fabiani likely knows that, though there is no hint of that in his letter.