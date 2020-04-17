Americans should discuss the president's performance

Peter Fabiani’s letter with its closing of “Get politics out of the way and look for ways to help, not hinder and criticize,” is remarkably ironic as Fabiani’s letter is itself unhelpful and clearly politically motivated criticism. It is interesting to compare Fabiani’s letter with the one he complains about. That writer did not identify himself as a Democrat, and did not make reference to a political party, pro or con, but Fabiani’s letter is riddled with his contempt for Democrats, with his sarcastic “way to go Dems” and “political hacks, AKA Democrats” and “As usual, you and the other Dems …” blah, blah, you get the idea.
Where exactly is the hindrance in a citizen criticizing the President on this matter? Why would it be inappropriate to share such thoughts, especially when we are only a little more than six months away from the Presidential election? And why assume such criticism is solely political and without merit? Is someone’s opinion to be dismissed solely on the basis of their being — or suspected of being — a member of a political party? What a sad state of affairs that would be. But here’s the thing, it obviously isn’t just Democrats who criticize the President on this matter, and, as a follower of Reader’s Alley, Fabiani likely knows that, though there is no hint of that in his letter.
Just a few days after the letter he complained about, the IR published another letter critical of the President’s response to virus crisis, and that writer not only did not identify himself as a Democrat, he specifically said he is a “former life-long Republican.” Neither letter struck me as remotely inappropriate, and for the record I am not a Democrat. Shoot, based on their mailings, the Montana Republican Party appears to believe I am a Republican, though I have never been a member any political party and am a life-long independent with a conservative default. The President has had his chance to show his stuff, and I think it is very American and good for the country for people to share their views of how he has done. I resent efforts to stifle such voices, and especially under a nonsensical pretense that it somehow hinders our handling of this crisis.
Craig Wright
Helena
