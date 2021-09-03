American has history of vaccine mandates

While Gov. Gianforte, with his “no mandates” mandate, and the rest of the freedom-fantasy crowd seem happy in their role as Pied Piper to Pandemic, I’d like to point out a little history that might make them reconsider.

The fact is, America itself might not even exist with out one of the very first vaccine mandates. Because smallpox was running rampant through the colonies, George Washington issued an order in 1777 that all his troops had to be inoculated against the disease.

As the British were also suffering, this mandate (!) may have given the Revolutionary troops the advantage on the battlefield.

What the play-acting patriots always ignore is what the Supreme Court pointed out in 1905, “Real liberty for all could not exist…(where) the right of each individual to use his own … regardless of the injury that may be done to others," that is, the safety of the people as a whole is more than an individual. The court also made reference to math and science, another area deserving of reconsideration by those who want to make decisions for the public good.

Ross Nelson

Helena

