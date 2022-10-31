America First. From first use the phrase was controversial. Woodrow Wilson used the term in his reelection campaign, pledging to keep America out of the “European War.” Within a year Wilson found it essential to protect American interests and join that war.

Later the phrase took on a much more sinister and distorted message. In the 1920s it was used by the KKK to determine endorsements of candidates running for office. Support depended upon a candidate being an “American,” not foreign born nor the child of a foreign born parent. In 2016 David Duke, the past leader of the Klan, said in his race for a Louisiana Senate seat that he was the first candidate in modern times to promote American First policies.

Until its recent surfacing during the Trump presidency, its most notorious usage was by the American First Committee as it resisted President Roosevelt’s policies supporting our Allies in their battle for freedom against Nazi Germany. American First was identified with nationalism and nonintervention but its use ultimately turned to bigotry against minorities, especially Jewish people and the support of fascism before WWII. The American First Committee believed democracy was on the decline and fascism represented the new future.

Former President Trump included his inaugural speech the phrase: “ Only American First!” This set the tone of his administration’s foreign policy. While denying he was either an isolationist or a racist, let the history judge those statements, Trump’s administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, renegotiated NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Treaty, questioned the value of the NATO Alliance and relegated the UN to an insignificant agency. Its actions against immigrants and other foreign nationals were horrific. Racism and the vision that fascism was the new future wove throughout all of Trump’s foreign policy.

Now we have Jan. 6, an attempted coup aimed to install an unelected leader appointed through a power grab by those who lost an election. This would have resulted in the loss of democracy and installation of a leader holding dictatorial powers.

What does this mean about the upcoming midterm elections? We need to look closely at the candidates running for federal and state offices. Are they like Matt Rosendale, a supporter of the Big Lie, a politician who voted to reject state certified election results? If so, then call him for what he represents, anti-democratic, someone prepared to overthrow an elected president and opt for an autocrat. Look at the rest of his record and one can see that he has no beliefs which align with democracy. No supporter of the police; he was one of the few congressional members who did not vote to award medals to those Capitol and D.C. police defending against the insurrection. He voted against the support of democracy in Ukraine, opting to support the dictator Putin who started this war to destroy a neighboring democracy.

Look at our local state candidates. Do they support the Big Lie? If so then they too are anti-democratic. They see fascism and autocracy to be the future of policies in this country. Support them and you support their beliefs.

We are teetering on the brink of losing our democracy. Senate and House majorities are at risk. Should Republicans control either legislative body then the inevitable slide towards autocracy begins. It will start with impeachment inquiries into President Biden’s performance because the base of the Republican Party wants it. There will be inquiries into Hunter Biden’s role in who knows what, and moves to impeach the attorney general and Dr. Fauci. No criminal acts by either. But for the AG because he investigated the former president for wrongdoing and for Fauci because he worked to respond to the pandemic. And there will be a national ban on abortion, likely without exceptions passed by the body controlled by Republicans.

Do you complain about the stalemate of democracy now? If the election results in Republicans achieving control of either or both houses of the legislature, you will see stalemated government like you have never witnessed before.

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Ron Waterman,

Helena