Allowing 2nd Amendment to supersede 2nd Commandment
Allowing 2nd Amendment to supersede 2nd Commandment

Picture this new image for Montana's state flag: the business end of a gun barrel, a tall bullet standing in front, guns stacked all around pointing outward. A new motto for our money: "In Guns We Trust." The munitions industry is one of the largest in the U.S. Since we aren't engaged in major conflicts elsewhere in the world, they have convinced us we are each other's enemy.

But the flag design isn't completed yet, because there's a large red triangle spread out in front representing the blood of those who give their lives to support our interests. Some might call them heroes, defending our Second Amendment rights. On the red triangle stand two hundred pairs of shoes: cowboy and army boots, high heels and moccasins -- the human sacrifices each year in Montana. Most are men, by suicide.

This current session of the Montana Legislature is crazy for guns. We have allowed the Second Amendment to supersede the Second Commandment.

Like far too many others, I lost a daughter to gun violence. Red flag laws could have prevented that. How can we pledge allegiance to the flag and prohibit enforcement of the laws of the republic for which it stands?

Susan DeBree

Helena

