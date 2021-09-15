 Skip to main content
Allen will be a great city commissioner
Allen will be a great city commissioner

I am writing to let everyone know what a great City Commissioner Steve Allen will make for the citizens of Helena. Not only will he be focused on involving the community in decision making, he will be actively making sure the decisions that are made with common sense not "agenda driven".

We need to focus on the City of Helena as it affects the entire valley. I support Steve for his integrity and desire to keep our city an All American city. Steve has been representing District 6 on Helena Citizen's Council. Please take the time to learn about our local candidates and make sure you know a lot about them before you "just" vote for them. You can Google "Steve Allen for Helena" and find his website. He is also on Facebook with many videos of his speeches.

Phyllis Tintinger

Helena

