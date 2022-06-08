Allegiance should be to people — not NRA

Imagine you are in a room filled with co-workers. Suddenly a man bursts into the room blocking anyone from leaving. Then one-by-one he shoots all the people in the room before getting to you. Can you imagine the terror? Go beyond that horror and imagine instead it is a class of third grade children and their teachers. Knowing they are going to die, these 9-year-old kids are forced to watch their friends die before the killer ultimately gets to them. I cannot fathom it and we cannot let it continue.

I own guns but would gladly have someone check to see if I am sane before I buy one; or to question why, on my 18th birthday, I am buying two AR-15s and 400 rounds of ammunition. The Second Amendment is not a license to murder children in Texas, Black people in Buffalo or anyone, period. If you are a U.S. senator, it’s time for you, regardless of party, to think beyond your interest in reelection. Forget your commitments to the NRA and remember your allegiance to the people of this country and to your oath of office. You must prevent these never-ending massacres — do it now.