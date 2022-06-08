 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allegiance should be to people — not NRA

  • 0

Imagine you are in a room filled with co-workers. Suddenly a man bursts into the room blocking anyone from leaving. Then one-by-one he shoots all the people in the room before getting to you. Can you imagine the terror? Go beyond that horror and imagine instead it is a class of third grade children and their teachers. Knowing they are going to die, these 9-year-old kids are forced to watch their friends die before the killer ultimately gets to them. I cannot fathom it and we cannot let it continue.

I own guns but would gladly have someone check to see if I am sane before I buy one; or to question why, on my 18th birthday, I am buying two AR-15s and 400 rounds of ammunition. The Second Amendment is not a license to murder children in Texas, Black people in Buffalo or anyone, period. If you are a U.S. senator, it’s time for you, regardless of party, to think beyond your interest in reelection. Forget your commitments to the NRA and remember your allegiance to the people of this country and to your oath of office. You must prevent these never-ending massacres — do it now.

People are also reading…

David Scrimm,

Helena

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Vote comment sense this election

Vote comment sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News