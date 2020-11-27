Allegations against Gianforte are unfounded

Stephen, it appears that your organization (Footloose Montana) is jumping the gun and "crying wolf" before agency administrators or FWP commissioners have been appointed. Your claim that Greg will stack the FWP commission with anti-wildlife and anti-public land members in order to sell off Montana’s public lands and privatize our public lands and that he wants to persecute predators, grizzlies and wolves and that the legislators are eager to work with him to do so is unfounded. Hopefully he will be able to appoint commissioners and agency administrators that are open minded and unbiased, unlike you. I suggest that you sit back, take a deep breath and give Greg the opportunity to do what is right for Montana before you begin condemning and slandering him. We Montanans value our wildlife and public lands and that includes balanced public access and recreation for humans also.