All we have to fear is fear itself

I am certain that we all recall the notable words of President Franklin Roosevelt “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
These words are no truer than today as we are dealing the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year as the virus was sweeping across the country, our economy and society were literally shutdown as a proven strategy to combat the spread of the virus which would in turn prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.
Since those early days we have developed some therapeutics to treat the virus and we have been able to identify and protect those most at risk of the virus. Those are good things. An undesired consequence of our fight is that we have also developed an irrational fear of the virus. The objective was never to stop the spread.
Through our expansive testing campaign, we have determined that 8% of those tested return a positive result. This means the more that are tested the more COVID cases are identified. Let us pretend that we could test our entire population of 331,000,000 people. With that 8% positivity rate in mind, the number of COVID cases would be approximately 26,480,000. As of today, tragically, we have experienced 194,367 deaths. With 26,480,000 COVID cases and 194,367 deaths, the death rate calculates to 0.73. Although too high, the death rate is trending down as we are able to treat the virus and to protect the vulnerable.
Let’s not make these words be our mantra ”Fear the virus at all costs and above all else”.
Rick Tavary
Helena
