All trapping should be outlawed

Hunting mountain lions and bears with dogs should be outlawed!

All aerial hunting should be outlawed!

Phil Drake of the Helena Independent Record ran a puff piece with the headline “Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game” on Feb. 4. He failed to mention Gianforte’s unethical hunting practices when invited to his house for the “reporting”; so much for investigative journalism. The article states Gianforte said his freezer now holds elk, deer, duck, pheasant and grouse. What about the wolf and mountain lion meat? The answer of course is that he is only hunting wolf and mountain lion for the pelts to hang in his house, to stoke his ego, and the meat is discarded.

I have no problem with hunting legally, ethically and for the meat, but shooting a wolf that’s caught in a trap, and shooting a mountain lion treed by dogs, as Gianforte has done recently, is not ethical hunting, and you should be ashamed of yourself, and the Montana Legislature should also be ashamed of themselves for most of the hunting bills they passed this past session, many of which allow and encourage unethical hunting.

John Oetinger,

Missoula

