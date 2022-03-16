All student athletes should have equal opportunities

With the conclusion of the AA divisional basketball tournament last weekend in Helena, we were reminded of the incredible opportunity the setting provides for all the student athletes, cheerleaders, dance teams, pep bands, and fans. We were overjoyed to see every school and player get to experience that environment at least once since only four get to do it again for state. However, the same has not been true for AA soccer players since 2018. Despite an overwhelming majority of coaches voicing dissent, the Montana High School Association (MHSA) elected to eliminate the single-site AA state soccer tournament. Within a year of MHSA adding divisionals for basketball, softball, and volleyball, so each student could experience a "state-like" atmosphere, they eliminated soccer's. Most similar team sports now have two single-site state-like settings and soccer has been left with none.