 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All nurses deserve recognition
0 comments

All nurses deserve recognition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I heartily compliment you for your "Nominate a Nurse" promotion. All Montanans are behind you on this.

There is one problem, however: How does one choose just one nurse when they are all so deserving.

So, my nomination has to be: "All of them!"

Sorry.

John Watson

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A comfortable governor
Letters

A comfortable governor

I see that Gov. Gianforte supports outlawing physician-assisted suicide. He worries that keeping it legal would send the wrong message.

Daines deserves more credit
Letters

Daines deserves more credit

Like clockwork, every time I open the IR Opinion page, there's at least one letter to the editor bashing Sen. Steve Daines for something-or-ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News