All Montanans need care

All the recent rhetoric concerning Jon Tester's support of our veterans is wonderful indeed. However his support of his party's leadership and policies is really devastating not only to all Montanans but a nationwide problem. We need strong leaders who care for all their people not just special interest groups. People are struggling to feed their families, keep gas in their cars, survive the rising cost of energy. The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!