 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All Montanans need care

  • 0

All the recent rhetoric concerning Jon Tester's support of our veterans is wonderful indeed. However his support of his party's leadership and policies is really devastating not only to all Montanans but a nationwide problem. We need strong leaders who care for all their people not just special interest groups. People are struggling to feed their families, keep gas in their cars, survive the rising cost of energy. The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!

Carol Salmonsen,

Florence

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines betrays Montana veterans

Daines betrays Montana veterans

On July 27, Steve Daines joined 40 of his Republican Senate colleagues and voted against the PACT Act, a pro-vet bill that had already passed the House.

Daines is playing political games

Daines is playing political games

Sen. Daines recently decided to play political games — along with 25 of his comrades — on funding health care for veterans exposed to burn pits.

It's a puzzlement

It's a puzzlement

Many pharmacists in states with abortion bans are refusing to fill prescriptions for certain medications — methotrexate, misoprostol, and mife…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News