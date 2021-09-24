 Skip to main content
'All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten'
'All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten'

Recently an email from a high school classmate sparked recollections of an old child Bible school song, with verses: "Be careful little ears what you hear," "Be careful little mouth what you say" and "Be careful little hands what you do". It reminded me of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten".

Given the inability/unwillingness of members of state and federal governments to focus on the "Common Good" rather than their own political self-interest, perhaps they ought to sit on the floor, cross-legged, in kindergarten classrooms around the country, joining the little ones to "listen and learn" how to get along and make progress; something all too many have apparently forgotten how to do.

Course, that might require wearing a mask.

Oh well, it was worth a thought.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

