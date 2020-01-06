We have a president of the U.S. who just pardoned Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher of horrible war crimes.
Many SEALs had put themselves out there to testify against Gallagher, and then Donald Trump intervened, gave Gallagher full honors and invited him to campaign for him. The SEALs who testified are being threatened if they say anything further.
We are a military family and we are alarmed at how Trump not only takes important money from the military, he fires the head of the Navy and constantly denigrates our military. The same Trump who wanted to go to Russia to honor their military display.
We need to support our men and women in uniform, not tear them down in front of the dictators of the world. These honorable SEALs who spoke up against an officer committing war crimes should not be threatened with violence. These great men have risked their lives to protect democracy and honor our military.
It is looking more like we are under dictatorial law leaning toward the support of countries like Russia that are a known adversary of the United States. This has got to stop.
Joseph Gervais
Corvallis
joey wrote, "It is looking more like we are under dictatorial law leaning toward the support of countries like Russia that are a known adversary of the United States. "
Liberals keep trying to tie Trump to Russia when it was Biden's son and sHillary. So sad they are a one trick pony.
FYI, Trump is still more popular with the military then Obama was.
Who cares about Obama? Why you bringing that up? The issue here is Trump. You are talking about Obama in comments after an article about Trump and his pardoning of a bad apple in our military. In fact, you decide to argue about a line in the article which has nothing to do with the main point of the article, which is Trump treating our own military poorly, being a bad commander in chief. This is arguing like my 8 year old argues. How do you feel about the main point of the article, which is that Trump is a poor leader of our military, more interested in using the military for political advantage than being a good leader of the military?
I have been disgusted by Trump's attitude toward the military and not just because I am a veteran and was raised in a career military family.
Trump is a coward. He dodged the draft and military service with a specious medical deferment after his student deferments expired. Later, he disrespected ALL THE POWs of the war his was too much a coward to serve in.
That, alone, is enough to categorize him as not worthy to be Commander in Chief, but he has continued disrespect the troops.
Also, notice, that none of his kids chose to serve in the military.
And yet you would vote for Biden a known draft dodger.
More lies from clay.
