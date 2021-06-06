AG shows ignorance regarding Critical Race Theory

In response to our current Montana attorney general and his alarming and apparent ignorance on the topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT), I offer the following from the American Bar Association (ABA). The ABA "lesson" was posted Jan. 12, 2021.

"Like any other approach, CRT can be misunderstood and misapplied. It has been distorted and attacked. And it continues to change and evolve. The hope in CRT is in its recognition that the same policies, structures, and scholarship that can function to disenfranchise and oppress so many also holds the potential to emancipate and empower many. It provides a lens through which the civil rights lawyer can imagine a more just nation."