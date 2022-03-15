 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Advocating for special needs children

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I am currently going to school for Early Childhood Education through the University of Montana Western. In my class we are doing an advocacy project where I am choosing to do something I am passionate about, which is Special Education. My thought is to write to teachers and families in our community about advocating for our children who have special needs. Families and educators do a great job at providing education for all, but I think there is a lack of children understanding each other. "A child with disabilities often spends hours being taught how to interact with others, but why don't we spend time teaching those without disabilities how to interact with them?" - Calleen Peterson. I think we can come up with ideas such as events or trainings or as easy as in the beginning of the school year when children are learning about each other we can emphasize on build relationships between the children and a safe place to ask questions. My hope is to collaboratively unify not only the school community but the community as a whole.

Mary Harbert

People are also reading…

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana deserves better

Montana deserves better

Right now Montana is batting 0-2…Rosendale voted against aid to the Ukraine (only three U.S. Representatives did so) and now Daines tweeted a …

Knudsen pursues his own agenda

Knudsen pursues his own agenda

I read recently that Attorney Knudsen enjoys thinking of himself as the "most hated man in Helena." I was chief of the attorney general's spec…

Build a safer, better development

Build a safer, better development

The Independent Record Editorial Board recently published an IR View titled “Westside Woods proposal was better than the alternatives.” As a r…

Ashamed of Daines

Ashamed of Daines

I'm disgusted by Mr. Daines' grandstanding with a media post during President Zelensky's video call despite the president's asking for securit…

One man makes decision in Russia

One man makes decision in Russia

Don’t forget the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Russia (Soviet Union) placed missiles with atomic warheads aimed at the United States.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News