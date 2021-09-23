Advice from Martin Luther

With the advent of Crisis of Care protocols in our local hospital, it appears that we have a Crisis of Caring from those who claim "freedom" as the reason to refuse vaccines and mask wearing. And for those who claim to have a faith-based reason (and those who pander to the same), perhaps they will listen to a man of faith:

Excerpts from Martin Luther's 1527 Plague Pamphlet

"If one makes no use of intelligence or medicine when he could do so without detriment to his neighbor, such a person injures his body and must beware lest he become a suicide in God’s eyes."

"It is even more shameful for a person to pay no heed to his own body and to fail to protect it against the plague the best he is able, and then to infect and poison others who might have remained alive if he had taken care of his body as he should have. He is thus responsible before God for his neighbor’s death and is a murderer many times over."

Cynthia Dingman

Helena

