When children struggle to read it might be because they are trying to double decode.

Everything from "Sesame Street" to the Alphabet Song to kindergarten curriculum teach young children capital letters and letter names first.

However, when children need to read, they must decode lowercase letter sounds. Why do we do this?

Many children make this double-decoding leap just fine, but some do not. To help ALL kids succeed and also improve our state's reading scores, all parents, grandparents, caregivers and teachers need to familiarize themselves with instructional strategies that actually support human development and a more natural, effective way to learn to read.

From pre-writing activities for very young children that build hand strength and muscle memory to learning lowercase letter formation simultaneously with letter sounds to using a movable alphabet to write then read … these Montessori education reading strategies have been working for over 100 years and need to be widely adopted in both home practice and all public education primary classrooms.

Spread the word to new parents and ask a local credentialed Montessori teacher or a Helena Public Schools Montessori teacher for strategies!

Katy Wright, M.Ed., NBCT,

Helena