Addressing the affordable housing crisis

It was good to see some of the political candidates filing for office mention affordable housing as a concern they aim to address should they be elected. The median home price in our area is now $411,900 and rising. The IR reported home prices in Helena have increased 26% in the past year. Stable and permanent housing is falling out of reach of our workforce, which in turn destabilizes local small businesses, the economy, and our community. The housing crisis demands immediate action from our elected officials. We all must recognize the undeniable and pressing need to implement solutions and create pathways to build more affordable homes to serve Helena’s working families.

Research shows the benefits of affordable homes – better educational outcomes for children, less food insecurity, better health, and safer and more connected neighborhoods all are a result of affordable housing. Additionally, homes people can afford stabilizes the workforce, providing reliable employees to meet the needs of Montana businesses.

Montanans are known to care about our neighbors, coming together to meet the needs of those living in our communities. We will continue to work with our elected officials to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

Jacob Kuntz

Executive Director

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity

