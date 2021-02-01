Address the root causes of abortion

As long as there are unwanted pregnancies, there will be abortions. So, Republicans in the Montana Legislature, I ask you to address the root cause rather than restricting abortions themselves. Let's eliminate unwanted pregnancies so that all children in Montana are wanted, celebrated and taken care of. Let's fund and improve sex education, inside and outside of schools. Let's make birth control affordable and accessible for all. Let's care for women and children in our communities, by funding health clinics and programs like WIC. And while we're at it, why not support health insurance for every Montanan? Restricting access to abortions will not actually reduce abortions. Instead, take a caring approach and focus on eliminating unwanted pregnancies through preventative measures.