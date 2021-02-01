 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Address the root causes of abortion
2 comments

Address the root causes of abortion

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

As long as there are unwanted pregnancies, there will be abortions. So, Republicans in the Montana Legislature, I ask you to address the root cause rather than restricting abortions themselves. Let's eliminate unwanted pregnancies so that all children in Montana are wanted, celebrated and taken care of. Let's fund and improve sex education, inside and outside of schools. Let's make birth control affordable and accessible for all. Let's care for women and children in our communities, by funding health clinics and programs like WIC. And while we're at it, why not support health insurance for every Montanan? Restricting access to abortions will not actually reduce abortions. Instead, take a caring approach and focus on eliminating unwanted pregnancies through preventative measures.

Eleanor Wintersteen

Helena

2 comments
4
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Supporting paid leave policy
Letters

Supporting paid leave policy

As a bladder cancer survivor and business owner, I support the Montana Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act -- an affordable means for famil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News