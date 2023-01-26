Adding civics class will benefit students

Giant kudos to our Board of Public Education!

This week's Helena IR reported that they added civics class as a requirement to graduate high school.

The yearslong lapse is likely just a consequence from more demands and needs in the STEM (science, math) part of the curriculum. Some schools have courses available but not required.

Of course, one of THE major reasons for schools, required attendance, etc., is to prepare our youth for their civic/community responsibilities. Helena is luckier than some communities: the state Capitol has civics, demonstrations, ballot measures and the like all around us and much news coverage on them. Yes, there is that TV with 15 rounds of voting to deter the faint of heart.

This is our best pathway to local control. Better preparing our rising stars, as it were, will yield better school boards, city councils, legislation, etc. Hopefully a few more level heads can bring us out of the mess that is much of today's politics. A lot of democracy has slipped away from mom/pop, so hopefully alumni will get a refresher as well.

Let's not forget to support our social studies' teachers in their important tasks — and recapture more of the community spirit we all enjoy.

Tom Cherry,

Helena