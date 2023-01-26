 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adding civics class will benefit students

  • 0

Giant kudos to our Board of Public Education!

This week's Helena IR reported that they added civics class as a requirement to graduate high school.

The yearslong lapse is likely just a consequence from more demands and needs in the STEM (science, math) part of the curriculum. Some schools have courses available but not required.

Of course, one of THE major reasons for schools, required attendance, etc., is to prepare our youth for their civic/community responsibilities. Helena is luckier than some communities: the state Capitol has civics, demonstrations, ballot measures and the like all around us and much news coverage on them. Yes, there is that TV with 15 rounds of voting to deter the faint of heart.

People are also reading…

This is our best pathway to local control. Better preparing our rising stars, as it were, will yield better school boards, city councils, legislation, etc. Hopefully a few more level heads can bring us out of the mess that is much of today's politics. A lot of democracy has slipped away from mom/pop, so hopefully alumni will get a refresher as well.

Let's not forget to support our social studies' teachers in their important tasks — and recapture more of the community spirit we all enjoy.

Tom Cherry,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

Columnist's dishonest claims

Columnist's dishonest claims

The purpose of the Biden proposal is to arm the IRS to contend with the armies of lawyers and tax accountants who represent wealthy and corporate tax cheats, NOT to intimidate the average taxpayer.

Protect people instead of guns

Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…

Disappointed in lack of coverage

Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.

The alarming state of our state

The alarming state of our state

It seems clear we can expect more of the same. More cheating to ensure victory. More emphasis on political goals. Less interest in the actual wishes and needs of Montana and its citizens.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News