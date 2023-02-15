I wanted to comment on the article published by Seymour Hersh alleging the U.S. and Norway conspired to disable the Nordstream 2 pipeline using explosives.

According to the article, the Navy used public comments about obstructing the pipeline by the president and Undersecretary Victoria Nuland to reduce the operation from "covert," which requires congressional oversight, to "top secret." Planning commenced weeks before Russia's escalation in Ukraine, and parties present for the planning acknowledged it to be an act of war if traced back to the U.S.

The German chancellor was said to have reluctantly accepted the plan, but as the story is new we can only anticipate how the German Parliament and people will interpret this.

I feel Mr. Hersh deserves the benefit of the doubt given his previous reporting, and that the story deserves public discussion. It's not just a matter of international law and nuclear escalation, but of the implications of the U.S. taking actions that could do more to erode international trust than the destabilization of the Middle East or wiretapping of foreign leaders.

Goodwill toward us is not without limit, and these kinds of actions will inevitably put a target back on the American people themselves.

Dan Lowe,

Augusta