To the person who alerted the police about the threat Logan Pallister posed to our community, thank you. I am grateful for your courage and strength of character. Your actions saved our community from unimaginable pain and suffering. No one should have to be in a position of reporting what you did, but until our society acts we must rely on courageous, decent people like you. I am sure the entire community joins me when I say thank you, with all my heart.