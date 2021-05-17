Actions at school board meeting a brave form of civil disobedience

The fact is that parents have been voicing their concern over school district policies that they wholeheartedly believe are a detriment to the needs and overall well-being of our community’s children. Engaged parents have been speaking at school board meetings, writing emails and letters, running for open positions on the board, and voting. Could it be that the level of frustration of engaged parents and the public has led to this type of action?

Was an IR reporter present at that meeting? When it comes to “interfering with the educational needs of our children” (as well as their mental, social, and emotional well-being), where has the IR been in providing investigative reporting of the happenings of this past school year and the outfall of the school district’s COVID policies and blended learning model? Why were Helena kids among the last in the state to go back to majority in-person learning? Why are middle and high school students still not back to full-time school? What basis and what cost were plexiglass partitions erected around our kids only to be (mostly) taken down two weeks later? Have there been mental, social, emotional and physical impacts to students? Is there a growing learning gap between socioeconomic groups in our community due to the policies and blended model? Has there been a raise in depression or suicide among students? Have basic academic needs been met? Have educational standards been adjusted to earn passing grades? How is the district pursuing excellence in education and extracurricular activities? What has been the impact in the number of dropouts, failure rates, school absences, mandatory reporting calls to CPS, and the number of meals distributed to free and reduced-rate students?