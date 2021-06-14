Act now to salvage our country’s democracy

There is a part of me which is totally unsettled by the current events. We have a new, much more competent and caring president. There are a vast number of programs being implemented and offered which promise to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, the human rights challenges, voter suppression, the recession and economic slowdown and the need for infrastructure improvement. Overall we seem to be moving in the right direction.

Yet there is this unsettling sense that all is not right. It is as though there are two Americas. One hopeful and optimistic about the future. The other, fearful and dwelling in the past, with resentments over a lost election, a denial of basic facts and science and a growing anti-democratic autocratic movement which has become embedded in one of the two dominate political parties.