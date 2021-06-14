Act now to salvage our country’s democracy

There is a part of me which is totally unsettled by the current events. We have a new, much more competent and caring president. There are a vast number of programs being implemented and offered which promise to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, the human rights challenges, voter suppression, the recession and economic slowdown and the need for infrastructure improvement. Overall we seem to be moving in the right direction.
Yet there is this unsettling sense that all is not right. It is as though there are two Americas. One hopeful and optimistic about the future. The other, fearful and dwelling in the past, with resentments over a lost election, a denial of basic facts and science and a growing anti-democratic autocratic movement which has become embedded in one of the two dominate political parties.
Citizens more and more are looking at the example of Germany in the 20s and early 30s and drawing comparisons with the events of those times, fearing that we are reliving situations so similar that our democracy is not just in peril and threatened but has already stated to slip away. We are struggling to define what occurred on Jan. 6. It was a significant event in American’s history. Perhaps the most important label for Jan. 6 is that it was a warning. The next election could invite the same actions but with a different result, a coup which completely overthrows our democracy. It came very close to happening this year.
We have to look to the federal government to defend against this outcome and there lies the difficulty. One party, beholden to an autocrat, wrapped in anti-democratic ideals, refuses to take steps to prevent the overthrow of our constitutional government. In so doing we all understand that without having taken precautions against autocracy, inevitably the result will be the installation of an autocrat.
Don’t just ask elected officials what they believe in, whether they believe in democracy. Instead look at their record. Do they support expanded voting rights or suppression and limitation? Are they willing to probe into the causes of the Jan. 6 insurrection or have they refused to find the truth? What were their positions on COVID-19, masks, and social distancing? Were they looking to facts and science or the politics of the moment? Sift through the record and start now to support those who are on the side of science, facts and democracy.
It may not be too late to act but it is necessary to act now to salvage our country’s democracy. Organize, mobilize and work to secure a vibrant democracy for the country.
Ron Waterman
Helena