Access To Success graduation deserved media attention

In reading the articles in the IR on June 5 and 6 I was more than upset that the IR didn't publish ONE article or print ONE picture regarding the graduation ceremony of the ACCESS TO SUCCESS students. Yet, IR had articles and pictures of HHS, CHS, PAL and St. Andrews students deserving so. But all of the students, to include my grand daughter Courtney Johnson, worked tirelessly to fullfill their dream to graduate with a HS diploma. The students at Access to Success understood that without a least a HS diploma on their resume the job opportunities would be limited to entry level positions. With a HS diploma each student has a ladder to climb upwards to reach a goal of college education or achieving full potential for a career in the job market of their choice.