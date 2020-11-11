Accept the outcome of elections

Our right to vote is one of our basic American freedoms. Democracy depends on people exercising this right and having trust in the process.

Leading up to Nov. 3 there were attempts across the nation to limit people’s ability to vote by limiting access to mail-in ballots and slowing postal services thus causing concern that ballots might not make it to the election office in time to be counted. To address these concerns, election offices and secretaries of state across the country made adjustments so anyone wanting to vote could vote and have their vote counted. More states allowed mail-in ballots, and some states allowed the counting of ballots received after Nov. 3 as long as the ballot was postmarked by that date. Each state made adjustments in accordance with their state constitutions.

All over the USA, Republicans, Democrats and League of Women Voters members were trained to be observers throughout the voting cycle. While some minor mistakes were noted in some states, no voter fraud was found in any state. I repeat, no voter fraud was found in any state.