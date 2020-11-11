 Skip to main content
Accept the outcome of elections
Accept the outcome of elections

Our right to vote is one of our basic American freedoms. Democracy depends on people exercising this right and having trust in the process.

Leading up to Nov. 3 there were attempts across the nation to limit people’s ability to vote by limiting access to mail-in ballots and slowing postal services thus causing concern that ballots might not make it to the election office in time to be counted. To address these concerns, election offices and secretaries of state across the country made adjustments so anyone wanting to vote could vote and have their vote counted. More states allowed mail-in ballots, and some states allowed the counting of ballots received after Nov. 3 as long as the ballot was postmarked by that date. Each state made adjustments in accordance with their state constitutions.

All over the USA, Republicans, Democrats and League of Women Voters members were trained to be observers throughout the voting cycle. While some minor mistakes were noted in some states, no voter fraud was found in any state. I repeat, no voter fraud was found in any state.

With full knowledge that the voting process worked, there are some who question the outcome because their candidate didn’t win. The democratic process doesn’t guarantee the candidate you voted for will be the one who received the majority of votes. The democratic process doesn’t guarantee that everyone will be happy with the outcome of elections. But, a democracy does expect that everyone will live with the results and wait for the next election to express opposition.

Clare Kearns

Helena

