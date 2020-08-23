Absentee ballots and mail-in voting are different

I am questioning why the media will not explain the difference between voting by absentee ballot, and a simple mail in ballot. When you register for absentee voting, you have to sign up for it, and when you vote, your signature on the envelope is compared the your signature at the registration office. A simple mail in ballot is simply sent to every voter whose name is listed at the registration office. It does not verify that the individual is still alive or still living at their registered address. Voting used to be a very sacred privilege to our legal citizens. With all of the changes that have been made to register to vote, it has become almost a joke. Our news media is very much aware of the difference between absentee ballot and a simple mail in ballot, but I have not heard them mention that at any time. You tell me who is trying to mislead the public about the USPS and its ability to have a valid election.