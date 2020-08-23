 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absentee ballots and mail-in voting are different
9 comments

Absentee ballots and mail-in voting are different

  • 9
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I am questioning why the media will not explain the difference between voting by absentee ballot, and a simple mail in ballot. When you register for absentee voting, you have to sign up for it, and when you vote, your signature on the envelope is compared the your signature at the registration office. A simple mail in ballot is simply sent to every voter whose name is listed at the registration office. It does not verify that the individual is still alive or still living at their registered address. Voting used to be a very sacred privilege to our legal citizens. With all of the changes that have been made to register to vote, it has become almost a joke. Our news media is very much aware of the difference between absentee ballot and a simple mail in ballot, but I have not heard them mention that at any time. You tell me who is trying to mislead the public about the USPS and its ability to have a valid election.

Dave Armstrong

East Helena

9 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Look at Democratic corruption
Letters

Look at Democratic corruption

Dissolve the NRA? According to the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wants to dissolve the entire NRA organization for the actions of …

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills
Letters

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills

It continually surprises me how few people in the Helena area don’t know about or use the Scratchgravel Hills. Not me, though, as I enjoy the …

Beloved cat shot by pellet gun
Letters

Beloved cat shot by pellet gun

My small black cat, Ruth, was shot with a pellet gun in my lower west side Helena neighborhood a block from Carroll College on Aug. 11. I alwa…

Trump has gone 'postal'
Letters

Trump has gone 'postal'

Well, here we are, 2020, with a president messing with our mail, a trusted service dating back to the founding of our country. I'm not surpris…

Helena Valley needs zoning
Letters

Helena Valley needs zoning

Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adv…

Cooney is out of touch
Letters

Cooney is out of touch

Montanans need more than an out-of-touch career politician from their next governor, and that’s why Mike Cooney is clearly not the right man f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News