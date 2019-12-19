{{featured_button_text}}
As Americans, citizens have numerous rights giving freedoms to do and say as they want. With these freedoms, they can speak their uncensored opinions to the world. But their outspoken opinions can be construed as something they never intended. Even though the freedom of speech is a cornerstone for American civilization, a major problem with society is the overwhelmingly naïve people that jump to conclusions and never use critical thinking.

One of the founding principles of America was citizens needed the right to speak freely, this is still an important law, but all freedoms have limits. Too often presumptuous opinions are rendered true by masses of lemmings seeming unable to grasp discernment. This pandemic of assumptions can ruin reputations and careers. Whether the debate is sourced from possible rape or possible racism, the matter’s repeatedly overblown till it does more damage than deserved. Jumping to conclusions creates sheep led by unappeasable critics believing they’re correct to speak chiefly about what is right and wrong.

Whether someone intends offense or is naïve, assuming they want to harm or taking people's opinions as truths without critical analysis can twist people's meanings, causing them to be widely misunderstood.

Samantha Henrikson

Helena

