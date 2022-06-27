Abortion ruling shatters wall between church and state

Stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible. Make every young man have one.

When he is deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father it will be reversed.

What’s that? Did the idea of regulating a man’s body make you uncomfortable? The government should not regulate a woman’s body either. It should be her inalienable right to control what happens to her body and only her right. It should not be up to politicians, religious zealots, or people in black robes who sit on the Supreme Court, and those who lied to get there.

Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black famously stated “The First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state,” and that “That wall must be kept high and impregnable.” That wall has now been shattered!

A monumental freedom has been ripped from every American woman. A freedom that should belong to all women to control their reproductive rights. Many of the same people who espouse freedom of religion, of gun rights and less government are celebrating the removal of a woman’s most significant liberty, a liberty that will affect her life for years to come.

This ruling is the height of hypocrisy and injustice.

Barbara Palmer,

Kalispell

