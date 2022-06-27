 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Abortion ruling shatters wall between church and state

  • 0

Stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible. Make every young man have one.

When he is deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father it will be reversed.

What’s that? Did the idea of regulating a man’s body make you uncomfortable? The government should not regulate a woman’s body either. It should be her inalienable right to control what happens to her body and only her right. It should not be up to politicians, religious zealots, or people in black robes who sit on the Supreme Court, and those who lied to get there.

Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black famously stated “The First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state,” and that “That wall must be kept high and impregnable.” That wall has now been shattered!

A monumental freedom has been ripped from every American woman. A freedom that should belong to all women to control their reproductive rights. Many of the same people who espouse freedom of religion, of gun rights and less government are celebrating the removal of a woman’s most significant liberty, a liberty that will affect her life for years to come.

People are also reading…

This ruling is the height of hypocrisy and injustice.

Barbara Palmer,

Kalispell

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let us come together

Let us come together

Many have admired the accomplishments of Richard Nixon, but Republicans and Democrats stood together to keep our democracy from withering unde…

Event a hole lot of fun

Event a hole lot of fun

We would like to thank Todd and his staff Travis, Corey and Jamie from Bill Roberts Golf Course for their time, energy and enthusiasm in makin…

An act of comparison

An act of comparison

With the recent Jan. 6 special committee presentations, and what has come to light about Donald Trump's actions in the last days of his term a…

Reject firearm promotion

Reject firearm promotion

Firearm availability and prevalence is causing our national firearm problem. Locally, Montana continues as a national leader in households wit…

It's time to find a better way

It's time to find a better way

Fear based mania has seized America. We are circling the wagons and shooting each other from the inside. Rather than protecting our children a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News