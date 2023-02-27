In regards to Ed Stafman's understanding on abortion, you don't have to be a conservative Christian or rocket scientist to understand that life begins when the sperm enters the egg and cell reproduction begins. We learned this in eighth grade biology class; the churched and un-churched. If abortions were televised, abortions would come to a screeching halt. Let's compare the issue of unborn babies with our attitudes towards our pets. Take a dog and place it in a water trough filled with a high acid content and hold it there until it dies. It's alive, but has no way to escape and hold it in there until the dog dies from the acid eating away at its flesh. This is the same as a saline solution abortion. Gruesome and horrible to watch; to say the least. Now, take another dog and place it in a pen and take some grips, and start tearing the dog apart — limb by limb — until it is dead. This is an abortion done to older unborn babies. In 1973 ultrasound imaging allowed us to watch a baby being torn apart until dead. Abortion is murder and wrong —in any religion.