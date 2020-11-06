Abolishing the Electoral College would be a mistake

In response to Ms. Kronenberger’s letter to the editor of November 5th, a little history lesson may be in order, as the facts do not support her argument. State lines are not arbitrary, as state laws can vary greatly from state to state. Using the current liberal narrative of “white privilege and supremacy” and “male dominance” does nothing to help consider the times when our country was founded. Were the founders perfect? No, but in comparison to the monarchs and despots that ruled around the world in the 18th century, what they crafted was truly exceptional.

The country’s founders established a democratic republic, as opposed to a pure democracy. The difference is more than semantics. A republic (according to Merriam-Wesbster.com) is “a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law”. A “pure” democracy would be where the people directly vote for policies, with no representatives. Why is this distinction important? The founders realized that a government that was controlled by a simple majority could wield unchecked power over the minority, and the absence of representatives would lead to rapid swings in policies as public sentiment changed. That is why the system of checks and balances were incorporated into the three branches of government. Also, having two separate legislative bodies, the House of Representatives with proportional representation and the Senate with equal representation provided a way to allow for democratic principles but limit the concentration of power. The fear that larger states such as New York or Virginia could dominate small states such as Rhode Island was real.