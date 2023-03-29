Each morning in Helena, more than 600 teachers welcome over 2,500 high school students and 5,000 elementary and middle school students into their classrooms to help them learn. On May 2, we should vote YES for our public school levies because a YES vote is an investment in these kids and their teachers.

From age 5 to 18, I was one of those students. I learned to read and write at Jefferson Elementary, to question and calculate at Helena Middle School and to wrestle with big ideas at Helena High School. Today, I'm one of those teachers, helping second graders read multisyllabic words and solve three-digit subtraction problems.

I became a teacher because I had great teachers. They did for me what teachers do for kids every day. They teach kids essential skills that take years to acquire. They help kids learn from their mistakes. They remind kids, relentlessly, that they have something unique to offer the world around them.

On May 2, Helenans will vote on three school levies. When we vote YES for these levies, we're voting for our children and their teachers. When we vote YES, we're investing in the future of our community.

Gabriel Furshong,

Helena