A wonderful feeling to give vaccines
A wonderful feeling to give vaccines

I am a registered nurse working the vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds.

I work every single day and it is a marvel what has to happen for these clinics to come together and function. Kudos to PureView Health, St. Peter's Hospital and Lewis and Clark County.

I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support from our Helena community. The volunteers working in subzero weather. The nurses, doctors, pharmacists and others willing to work this clinic in addition to working another full-time job.

I am so very grateful to the businesses in town who are supporting local restaurants and providing the staff with snacks, food, hot drinks and hand warmers.

I am grateful to the community for turning out to get vaccinated. The more the better.

It’s a wonderful feeling every time I give a vaccine.

Thanks to all.

Robyn Armstrong, RN, BSN

Helena

