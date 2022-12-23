A wish list for Montana

Dear 2023 Legislature. Here is a wish list to consider.

Don’t embarrass us. We don’t need for you to contribute to the culture wars; they are not going to be won on your turf. Follow the physician rule: Do no harm. To the Republicans, you are in power. Proceed humbly, remember the pendulum of political power always swings; the safe seats might not be so safe in years to come. Find consensus and reach across the aisle from time to time.

Leave the Constitution alone. “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” Good message and it applies to the Constitution. Remember what occurred when the USSC took away reproductive rights secured in the Constitution; the back lash was felt through out America during the interim elections. Don’t try to take away established constitutional rights of individuals, don’t allow corporations to diminish our environment.

Leave the Courts alone. Not being pleased that the Courts are protecting the people’s rights against actions by the Legislature or the Executive does not mean that the Court needs reform. A government without a free, non-partisan and independent judiciary is not called a democracy but an autocracy. If you want to improve the Courts, restore the Judicial Nominating Commission and preserve the non-partisanship of judicial elections.

You are sitting on a budget surplus. Spend the money wisely. First and foremost spend funds to restore Warm Springs and return it to a functioning long term mental health treatment facility. Invest in community mental health centers, especially in eastern Montana to assure that all citizens can receive services in their communities.

Improve the correctional system where it will count the most. Fund drug courts in all District Courts. Also form a commission to make recommendations for reductions in the length of sentences for all crimes. Currently Montana’s rate of incarceration exceeds both the US rates and all of the NATO countries combined. Decriminalize the use of drugs and offer treatment for addictive disorders. Once the length of sentences are reduced, consider adopting aspects of the federal sentencing system. Eliminate parole and require individuals to serve their sentence reduced only by good time. Then look at the infrastructure of the prison and make improvements there that make the place more humane.

Improve the child welfare system. Adopt the recommendations of the rate reviewers and fund the system adequately. There are other states where the child care system is not in crisis; use these examples to reform our system.

Much has been said about employment. You have the funds so spend some of the surplus to improve lives of the working people. Support increasing the minimum wage to a living wage. Look at creating partnerships with individuals who want to build low cost housing and give them long term leases on state property where affordable housing can be built.

Take a serious look at better funding primary and secondary education. Start with pre-kindergarten; all studies show this leads to increased success for students. Work to keep the teacher/student ratio down; fewer students per class leads to greater success in all aspects of education. If Montana wants to keep our high school graduates in Montana, increase the funding of higher education. Once high school graduates leave the state for college, it is difficult to get them to return.

Finally if you are concerned about abortion, don’t just ban it. Look at the three reasons for abortion: unintended pregnancies, the cost of birthing a child and medical complications in pregnancies. Each requires a different approach. For the first, start with early sex education and move away from abstinence only sex education ; it is totally ineffective. Make contraceptives available for all sexually active individuals. For the second, sponsor state funding for early child care, increase the child and dependent care deduction and fund Medicaid for post pregnancy care. For the third, leave this alone. These are issues addressed by the woman, her physician and her family.

Others will likely offer suggestions. Listen to all of those and then select what is best for Montana, not just some political solution best for only a few. Good luck in the upcoming session.

Ron Waterman

Helena