A way to build trust in the public process

As a resident of Helena’s westside, I have been closely following the application process of Sussex Construction’s Westside Woods subdivision.

I recognize the challenges faced by the city and builders in addressing the demand for more housing. I am also keenly aware that addressing negative impacts to public health and safety are paramount to the city’s own policies as well as state law.

Addressing those concerns is necessary to ensure that Helena’s much-needed growth and development is responsible and sustainable for generations to come.

Community Advisory boards including the Non-motorized Travel Advisory Council, Helena Citizen’s Council District #1 and Planning Board all recommended that the City pursue additional access to Westside Woods.

Additional access has been required for a number of proposed subdivisions over the years in Helena. This is nothing new.

Area residents have paid for an engineering study that shows the feasibility of not only eliminating unnecessary internal dead-end streets, but also providing greater connectivity to the surrounding area. With the potential for additional residential growth to the west of Helena in the coming years, such connectivity is important to the fabric of our expanding community.

The neighborhood has put forth considerable effort to be part of a solution, offering our own funds to demonstrate the feasibility of addressing our primary safety concerns while still allowing the subdivision to move forward.

Save Helena Westside has worked to provide a way to alleviate many of the neighborhood’s day-to-day pedestrian and school safety concerns with better connectivity. Their proposed plan could also be the difference between life and death in an isolated or wide-spread emergency.

This type of effort by private citizens to engage collaboratively and productively in the public process is commendable. The citizens of Helena’s westside are doing their part to “improve their lives and the lives of future generations” and “participate fully in the process of governing themselves,” which is exactly what our City Charter states as its purpose.

It is now in the hands of the elected Mayor and City Commissioners, who each took an oath to “support, protect, and defend...the charter of the city of Helena.”

As such, it is the duty of the Commission to respect the efforts of the private citizens and work collaboratively with the developer to make sure this development is done right. If the Commission can do so on April 10, Westside Woods could be a benefit to the entire community and serve as a success story to help build trust in the public process.

Andrea Allen,

Helena

HB 372 must be stopped

HB 372 is a greatly misleading and harmful bill being passed through the Legislature right now.

It is titled “Right to Hunt in the Constitution”, although that right was established already in 2004. Rather, this bill will add the right to trap, and enshrine in the Montana Constitution that “hunting, trapping, and fishing by citizens” will be the primary means of wildlife management.

Trapping is indiscriminate and inhumane towards the animals caught, and it does not respect “fair chase” hunting principles.

Over one-third of Montana is public land, and a constitutional right to trapping will result in our public lands becoming strewn with dangerous snares.

Trap Free Montana reports that already, an average of 50,000 animals are killed yearly by trapping, including bald and golden eagles and approximately 25-50 dogs. This bill would permanently amend the constitution, and so it is important that it is stopped now.

Please call your legislators and tell them to oppose this bill.

Delia Schmidt,

Missoula

Parental rights revisions removed from HB 218

A fundamental right of any parent is their right to communicate with and to know what is going on with their child.

The commonsense provisions in HB 218 are designed to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of the youth in private residential and outdoor programs in Montana while ensuring that the rights of parents with youth enrolled in these facilities are upheld.

Programs in Montana have been plagued for decades by reports of abuse and maltreatment of the youth in their care. A consistent complaint against these facilities is that they control all forms of communication between a youth and their parents, with the result that many parents have heard about abusive practices only after their child left the program.

In short, programs have been able to hide the truth of how they operate from parents and regulators alike by controlling communication. Any amendment to this bill that takes away confidential communication between a parent and child infringes on parental rights.

Yet that’s just what Senate Republicans on the Senate Public Health, Safety, and Welfare committee have done.

As originally written, HB 218 ensures that parents have unrestricted access to their children and requires facilities to provide parents with weekly confidential, unmonitored contact between parents and their child.

Why is a weekly confidential phone call between a parent and child too big of an ask?

No facility should be able to use the desperation of parents seeking help for their child as leverage, yet removing confidential phone calls from this bill ensures that bad actors within this industry will be able to continue to do that.

The last death in one of these facilities was in 2021, will it take another death before Senate Republicans will put the rights of parents and children first?

Jennifer Shaw,

Helena