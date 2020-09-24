A warning to seniors

President Trump has mentioned several times that he wants to do away with the payroll tax. Do you know what it will do to you? There are four basic types of payroll taxes: federal income, Social Security, Medicare, and federal unemployment. The employee pays a 6.2 percent tax for Social Security expenses and 1.45 percent for Medicare. The employer must match the deduction and send the total amount to the IRS. For self employers with no employees, you put in a tax called self employment tax so you can draw on Social Security when you retire. You have been paying into this your entire working career. The Trump Republicans keep saying this is a government hand out. How is that? It's your money! It is projected that if Trump does away with the payroll tax, you will lose your Social Security by 2023.
Since Senator Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale mentioned that they are in lock step with Donald Trump, I assume that they are going along with doing away with the payroll taxes. If they claim they are not supporting this action, what are they going to do to stop Trump?
Not only seniors should be aware of this, the younger working class should too. What would your parents and grandparents do without their income?
For all of you seniors and young adults: vote this November. It directly affects you.
Keith Wood
Helena
