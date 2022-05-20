 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A vote for Melissa Romano is a vote for a strong economy

I proudly endorse Melissa Romano to represent House District 81.

I first met Melissa over a decade ago. She is a friend, colleague, and mentor. In fact, her leadership role on the board for the Montana Council for Teachers of Mathematics positively impacted my teaching and the many students I have taught in the Helena School District. Melissa is an experienced educator with a strong interest in how education supports our economy. While many know her as a public school advocate and math teacher leader, I support Melissa because she recognizes the need for a competent, reliable workforce to support our state economy. Her passion for education is directly linked to preparing our students to have the skills necessary to create a strong workforce.

Vote for Melissa Romano and vote for a strong economy!

Pamela Murnion

Helena

