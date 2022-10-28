Vote for Mary Caferro if you live in Montana HD82. I’ve known Mary for years and she has proven to be an effective and experienced legislator, able to work across the aisles to solve many budget and public policy challenges. Mary is a dedicated public servant who strongly advocates for people with disabilities, older adults, children and families.
Mary is a problem-solver, who works tirelessly to achieve the best for all sides. She listens to all points of view and will represent your district most ably in the 2023 Legislative Session.
A vote for Mary Caferro is in your best interest.
Charlie Briggs,
Helena