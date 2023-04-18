The Helena schools, along with many other districts in the state, are facing a severe funding shortage for the next two years.

The causes include inflation, ending of federal funds and perhaps most importantly, lack of sufficient funding at the state and federal level. Good planning and strong fiscal responsibility was not enough to prevent this crisis because so much of it was beyond district control.

But, you can help by voting for the three school levies that will be mailed out soon. These levies are small change to a household but critical when the upcoming shortfall is so severe.

Schools have been severely criticized recently and yet our public schools continue to excel and do a superb job in educating whoever walks through the door, from the homeless students are career-bound.

A vote in favor of the levies is a vote for our future, for our children, and in my case, for my grandchildren.

Please, vote for our kids.

Joe Furshong, retired educator,

Helena schools