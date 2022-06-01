Montana has one of the largest populations of senior citizens in the country, per capita. They are also some of the most vulnerable of our fellow citizens.

As a senior citizen myself, I know how important it is to elect lawmakers who will pay more than lip service to protecting our older friends, neighbors and family members. Jake Troyer will be one of those voices.

Jake knows that Montana's affordable housing crisis has impacted tens of thousands of people, including seniors. Jake strongly supports repeal of the recently passed statute outlawing inclusionary zoning, which would allow individual communities the option to require developers to set aside a portion of units for low- to moderate-income residents.

Jake further believes that any property tax reform should be geared toward residential homeowners and small businesses, not out-of-state mega corporations and rich property speculators.

Most important to many of us is that Jake is adamantly opposed to a general sales tax, which disproportionately impacts seniors, the poor, working families and those on fixed incomes.

A vote for Jake Troyer is a vote for Montana seniors.

Jan Brown,

Helena

