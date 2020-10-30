A tough choice in U.S. House race

Dear undecided voters: In this time of partisan division, please consider each candidate carefully. I am supporting Kathleen Williams for the U. S. House. It’s not an easy choice.

Matt has distinguished himself as the Montana Insurance Commissioner. Serving as majority leader of the Montana Senate, Matt has the respect of his Montana Republican peers. Through his real estate ventures he has amassed a considerable fortune, though it is mostly tied up in his properties. He promises to secure our borders, protect our public lands, and support our veterans, worthy goals.

Kathleen served six years in the Montana Legislature. She values protecting the environment, supporting social programs and growing our economy.

I admit I know little about Mr. Rosendale’s family and friends, but Kathleen has conquered serious heartache. As a teenager she helped her WWII veteran father shepherd her mother through the tragedy of Alzheimer's. She lost her husband Tom in 2016 but still continues her relationship with her two step-children. Despite these losses she continues her career in public service, campaigning throughout the state in her camper van. You do not have an easy choice, but who best serves Montana?

Dale Waniata

Helena

