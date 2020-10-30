 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A tough choice in U.S. House race
1 comment

A tough choice in U.S. House race

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Dear undecided voters: In this time of partisan division, please consider each candidate carefully. I am supporting Kathleen Williams for the U. S. House. It’s not an easy choice.

Matt has distinguished himself as the Montana Insurance Commissioner. Serving as majority leader of the Montana Senate, Matt has the respect of his Montana Republican peers. Through his real estate ventures he has amassed a considerable fortune, though it is mostly tied up in his properties. He promises to secure our borders, protect our public lands, and support our veterans, worthy goals.

Kathleen served six years in the Montana Legislature. She values protecting the environment, supporting social programs and growing our economy.

I admit I know little about Mr. Rosendale’s family and friends, but Kathleen has conquered serious heartache. As a teenager she helped her WWII veteran father shepherd her mother through the tragedy of Alzheimer's. She lost her husband Tom in 2016 but still continues her relationship with her two step-children. Despite these losses she continues her career in public service, campaigning throughout the state in her camper van. You do not have an easy choice, but who best serves Montana?

Dale Waniata

Helena

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a habitual liar
Letters

Biden is a habitual liar

Biden for president, really? Just a few details about the candidate for the toughest job in the world. Joe has been accused, on multiple occas…

We stand with Dr. Weiner
Letters

We stand with Dr. Weiner

We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner: Dr. Weiner is the finest doctor I have ever encountered anywhere. His knowledge and patient care is above and be…

A shout-out to Helena's mayor
Letters

A shout-out to Helena's mayor

I would like to give a huge shout-out to Helena's Mayor Wilmot Collins for doing a good deed. Saturday night, shortly after midnight, the city…

Daines has no shame
Letters

Daines has no shame

I read that Sen. Daines wants to introduce a resolution on court packing. How dare you sir. You act as if the Republicans have no culpability …

Republicans changed their tune
Letters

Republicans changed their tune

Hey fellow citizens, hark back to the Gubernatorial election of 2000, the Republican Judy Martz was running against Mark O'Keefe, a Democrat. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News