I happened to catch the tail end of the farewell speech given by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, on Wednesday, April 26.

In his remarks, Sen. Regier closed with the statement of how proud he is that our nation was “founded on Judeo-Christian values” and how it was his job to infuse that philosophy into his legislative decisions.

In response, I’d like to provide Keith a remedial civics lesson:

Lesson 1: The document upon which this great country was founded is inarguably the Constitution. IF the founders (as the good senator so publicly states) intended this country to be fashioned after Judeo-Christian “values,” then their particular flavor of god would be infused throughout our founding document, no?

Lesson 2: How many times is “God” (Christian or otherwise) mentioned in the Constitution? Answer: Zero.

Lesson 3: I’d encourage you to familiarize yourself with the Establishment Clause in the Constitution’s 1st Amendment where the government is prohibited from “making any law respecting the establishment of religion.” Interpretation – the government and its representatives are prohibited from taking any action that unduly favors one religion over another. Your statement — while continually parroted by wishful Christians — is demonstrably, clearly, irrefutably wrong.

Anybody who states this in public should be ashamed since it marginalizes the true principles upon which this country was founded: the escape from religious oppression.

Final Lesson: When you see pushback and demonstrations against this Legislature’s restrictive bills on abortion, trans rights, the teaching of Darwinian evolution, vaccinations, diversity, drag shows, etc. — you are seeing the true values upon which this country was founded.

Don’t look away Sen. Regier… you may actually learn something.

Paul Montgomery,

Helena