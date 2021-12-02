 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A small price to pay

  • 0
letter to editor

"Mandates"! No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of "mandates" are generally accepted: "stop signs," "speed limits," "no smoking areas," etc.

Why mandates? Probably because not enough folks have the good sense to understand that "with rights come responsibilities."

I blame social media and self-serving partisans, who egg them on with conspiracy theories and misguided statements such as, "trust the people."

Well, I trust some of the people some of the time, but when they exhibit behaviors that infringe on the safety and well-being of others, I look to statesmen to rise above partisanship, placing people above party.

"No shoes, no shirts, no service" is universally accepted. I suggest adding "no masks, no vaccines" until enough folks practice recognized public health standards, geared to reducing COVID risk, hospitalizations and deaths.

Surely it's a small price to pay.

Sincerely,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena 

0 comments
1
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Goodbye St. Peter’s, hello Benefis! Over the years I have been a supporter of St. Pete’s in spite of their various missteps. However, this is …

Put a price on carbon

Put a price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in…

Nation is being destroyed

Nation is being destroyed

Better? Really, Joe Biden's America is a total mess. Highest inflation rate in 30 years, 13 American soldiers dead, many Americans left behind…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News