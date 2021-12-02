"Mandates"! No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of "mandates" are generally accepted: "stop signs," "speed limits," "no smoking areas," etc.

Why mandates? Probably because not enough folks have the good sense to understand that "with rights come responsibilities."

I blame social media and self-serving partisans, who egg them on with conspiracy theories and misguided statements such as, "trust the people."

Well, I trust some of the people some of the time, but when they exhibit behaviors that infringe on the safety and well-being of others, I look to statesmen to rise above partisanship, placing people above party.

"No shoes, no shirts, no service" is universally accepted. I suggest adding "no masks, no vaccines" until enough folks practice recognized public health standards, geared to reducing COVID risk, hospitalizations and deaths.

Surely it's a small price to pay.

Sincerely,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1