A shout-out to Helena's mayor
A shout-out to Helena's mayor

I would like to give a huge shout-out to Helena's Mayor Wilmot Collins for doing a good deed. Saturday night, shortly after midnight, the city snow plow cleared my street, leaving a very large berm at the end of my driveway. For years, my house seems to be the repository for the bulk of the snow that gets plowed, and since I have nobody to help shovel, I was doubting my ability to do it alone, and was upset. Not only did Mayor Collins reply to my email within minutes, but he also said he would swing by in the morning. Guess what? He did. I want to thank Mayor Collins for his kindness. I never dreamed the mayor would be shoveling my berm. I know there are many other people like me, who struggle with snow removal, and the mayor cannot go around shoveling peoples' driveways. Perhaps the city would consider using COVID funds to help purchase a device that would enable the snow plows to somehow avoid peoples' driveways? If that's possible, that would be a good use of money. Also, Commissioner Sean Logan got back to me, too, so I would like to thank him as well.

Julie Burk

Helena

