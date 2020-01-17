From 1953 until 1966 there was a children’s television show hosted by a comedian who went by the stage name “Soupy Sales.” In 1965, upset at having to work on New Year’s Day, Sales ended his live broadcast by directing his viewers to tiptoe into their still-sleeping parents' bedrooms and remove those "green pieces of paper" with pictures of U.S. Presidents from their pants and pocketbooks. "Put them in an envelope and mail them to me," Soupy instructed the children. Soon, money began arriving and Soupy found himself suspended by management and ridiculed for his actions.
Now, another Mr. Sales proposes taking $8 million from Montana taxpayers and mailing it to the southern border to build a questionable wall that the majority of Americans don't support. In terms of legislative theater, his obvious political grandstanding could, and should, result in a poor review by management (taxpayers) and eventual ridicule (at the ballot box) as well.
Perhaps Sen. Sales should have a "stage" name as a result of this absurd publicity stunt. Since Soupy is taken, how about Senseless? "Senator Senseless Sales" kind of has a nice, alliterative ring ... would have made a fine character on “Lunch With Soupy."
Mark O'Keefe
Helena
Let's keep in mind that Sales has never met an extremist right-wing agenda that he couldn't promote. He is a Tea Partier and a big fan of Sarah Palin.
When the legislature worked on a bill to require motorists to maintain a distance from cyclists, Sales opposed that saying "some of the most self-centered, rude people navigating on the highways and county roads I’ve seen." He said we have "too many of them"in the state. So, culling them is the answer?
And, of course, he paid a fine for his use of dark money in his campaign.
Surely this is not still going on? I though Sales idea was shot down last year during the legislative session.
President Bone Spurs is just stealing it from the pentagon and military budgets that help vets and their families. Another 7.2 BILLION MORE!
The new book about Trump culled from in the white house sources is called A VERY STABLE GENIUS.
It mentions one tidbit...that the wall wasn't even a concern for Trump originality. But staffers on the campaign realized that Trump need short pithy statements or he'd ramble and get off topic and put his foot in his mouth as always. So they came up with Building a wall. And when Trump deplorables cheered for it - he was hooked like a fish and adopted as if he'd thought of it. That's Trump. And that says everything about who voted for him...random and disjointed thinking that wraps into con.
But the book also discusses Trump's deplorable actions towards the military. A bunch of winger dunks here try to pretend they love the military and honor them - and then support people that send them to sham wars or support them the way Trump does...like they were toy soldiers and a commodity.
I challenge any of you wingers to read this entire story early before the book is released next week detailing exacting why Rex Tillerson said of Trump: “He’s a f---ing moron."
It's an inside the room and blow by blow account of putting an idiot in charge of our military.
Rex Tillerson at one points stands up to Trump want to monetize the military and declares: "“I’ve never put on a uniform, but I know this,” Tillerson said. “Every person who has put on a uniform, the people in this room, they don’t do it to make a buck. They did it for their country, to protect us. I want everyone to be clear about how much we as a country value their service.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/youre-a-bunch-of-dopes-and-babies-inside-trumps-stunning-tirade-against-generals/2020/01/16/d6dbb8a6-387e-11ea-bb7b-265f4554af6d_story.html
