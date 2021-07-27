 Skip to main content
A sampling of Joe Biden quotes
A sampling of Joe Biden quotes

The following is an extremely limited collection of Joe Biden quotes. They are in response to John Forbes’ assertion in the Sunday IR that our president is, “not able to complete a coherent thought."

• “We must rekindle the fire of idealism in our society, for nothing suffocates the promise of America more than unbounded cynicism and indifference.”

• “Fundamental social change happens because civil society, the conscience of a country, begins to rise up and demand change."

• “Love is more powerful than hate, Hope is more powerful than fear, Light is more powerful than dark.”

• “For too long in this society, we have celebrated unrestrained individualism over common community.”

• “Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity.”

All the above meet the criteria of coherence. Mr. Forbes would do well to read them. In closing, an additional Biden quote seems appropriate.

“We choose hope over fear, Unity over division, Science over fiction, and truth over lies.”

Connie Gates

Helena

